Underwriters Sought for Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.

The program, designed by paramedic Kelly Stonaker, includes various components aimed at different forms of pedagogy such as experiential, audio, and visual. For example, a student who will wear drowsy goggles and operate a pedal kart will experience drowsy driving. A video presentation, discussion, and self-test are also included in the program.

This program will cost an estimated $37,000 to acquire the necessary equipment. Although the start-up costs are significant, all of the items to be purchased have a long lifespan.

Two donors have already contributed to the program, leaving $34,000 still needed. Local residents Candy and Jimmy Jones as well as Galyean Insurance were eager to assist with this endeavor. This is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to support the health and well-being of Hopkins County teens.

Stonaker has designed and taught a similar program in the past and was pleased with the outcomes. “The students were comfortable in the learning environment and asked some great questions. However, once they put on the drunk or drowsy goggles and tried to drive the pedal kart, they really understood how a slight impairment could affect their driving abilities.” said Stonaker.

Stonaker continued, “The goal of this program is to keep our young people safe and to prevent accidents caused by impairment. Hopefully by being able to safely experience various levels of impairment, they will realize the possible consequences of their actions.”

If you are interested in learning more about supporting this program, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, an IRS 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, at 903-438-4799.

