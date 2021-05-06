Unemployment Fraud A Growing Problem in Texas

Unemployment benefits – identity theft is a serious and growing problem in Texas. It affects everyone, and can potentially delay out-of-work Texans from getting the benefits they need. Fortunately, TWC has strong protections to identify, track, and lock down ID theft attempts, protecting Texas workers and the integrity of the Texas unemployment system. The quickest, most efficient way for victims to report unemployment fraud is to contact your employer immediately. The employer can then use a special portal to contact TWC. Its important to remember that a TWC specialist will NEVER ask for your: credit card information, full bank account number or request a fee payment for filing for benefits. We’ve got a lot of information on this topic on our news website.

Copy the following link and paste into your browser

https://www.twc.texas.gov/reporting-fraud#whatCanYouDoToFightUnemploymentBenefitsIdentityTheft