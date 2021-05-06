United Way 4k Run/Walk Saturday

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) is holding its 4th Annual Live United 5k run/walk on Saturday, May 8th at 8am. This year’s 5k has moved to the beautiful Pine RIdge Golf Course.

Runners and walkers can still register at Eventbrite (search Live United 5k run/walk) or at the United Way of Lamar County office, 2340 Lamar Avenue , or on Saturday morning at Pine Ridge Golf Course beginning at 7:30am.

Jenny Wilson, UWLC Executive Director, said “we are so excited about this year’s 5k being held at Pine Ridge Golf Course! And we would like to thank our other sponsors Paris Regional Medical Center, TX Oncology, Health 4U, Quality Care ER and Lamar National Bank. We encourage everyone to come out on Saturday morning and run or walk the course for us and support the United Way!”

The United Way of Lamar County funds 22 partner agencies, runs a rent & utility assistance program, offers free tax prep annually and has recently added more educational and youth programming, including the Kids Marathon. Wilson adds, “any child who is currently registered in our Kids Marathon can come out on Saturday morning and run the 5k for free, but we do ask that mom or dad register if they walk or run the course with them.”