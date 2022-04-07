UNITED WAY ADDS A FOUR YEAR, $4000 SCHOLARSHIP TO ENCOURAGE STUDENTS TO BECOME TEACHERS

The United Way of Lamar County announced today that they are adding a $1,000 per year, four year college scholarship for students pursuing a degree in Education.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson explains, “We recognize that there is a teacher shortage, and we hope that this new $4000, 4 year scholarship will encourage high school seniors to pursue a degree in Education.”

Any high school senior in Lamar County pursuing an undergraduate degree in Education at any public or private college or university is eligible to apply. Applicants must also have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and maintain that during their college studies.”

The United Way of Lamar County started their scholarship program in 2018 with a $500 academic scholarship to any 2 or 4 year college. In 2020 they added a $500 CTE scholarship and last year added a $500 first generation scholarship.

To receive an application for any of the United Way scholarships, email Sabrina Rosson at srossonuwlc@gmail.com . Applications are also available in the high school counselor’s offices. Applications must be turned in to the United Way office by May 1, 2022 and scholarships will be awarded at the Texas Scholars program on May 9th.

For more information on the United Way’s scholarship program or any of their programs and services, call 903-784-6642.