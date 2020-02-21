UNITED WAY ANNUAL MEETING RECOGNIZES DONORS, VOLUNTEERS AND WORKPLACE CAMPAIGNS  

On Wednesday afternoon more than 250 people gathered in the PJC Ballroom for the United Way of Lamar County 2020 Annual Meeting.

Outgoing UWLC Board Members Rudy Kessel and Zach Saffle were recognized for their years of service on the United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors.

The Campaign Cabinet volunteers that helped the United Way exceed their $500,000 goal and raised a total of $610,000 were also recognized. Members of the Campaign Cabinet included: Steve Hyde, Campaign Chair; Brenda Wells & Kristen Stunc, Commercial; Bob Hundley, Michael Woodson & Kelsey Doty, Government; Greg Wilson & Jason Exum, Industry; Clint Cheatwood, Kimberly-Clark; Melissa Gordon, HWH; James Hall & Corey Fagan, Healthcare; Jennifer Ray & Jerrika Liggins, Paris ISD; Carla Coleman, North Lamar ISD; and Kenneth Webb, Paris Junior College.

The United Way corporate partners who had outstanding workplace campaigns were also honored. At the Platinum Level ( raising over $40,000+) were Turner Industries, Harrison, Walker & Harper, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Paris Regional Medical Center. At the Gold Level ($20,000+) was Liberty National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, Lamar National Bank and Paris ISD. At the Silver Level ($10,000+) was Paris Junior College, North Lamar ISD, RK Hall Construction and Peoples Bank. And at the Bronze Level ($5,000+) Toyota of Paris, Jemasco, Inc., Huhtamaki, Inc., Quality Care ER, City of Paris and Richard Drake Construction.

The United Way Lamar County Volunteer of the Year Award went to Dee Jackson who volunteers at many UWLC partner agencies including Downtown Food Pantry and LCHRC “Meals on Wheels” as well as the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition and at the United Way for the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.

The Annual Meeting concluded with the presentation of this year’s Lifetime Community Leadership Award which was given to Ms. Joan Mathis.

The United Way of Lamar County funds 24 partner agencies and provides programming to address the needs of financial stability, health and education in our community.