United Way Campaign Expands Healthcare Division

The United Way of Lamar County kicked off it’s Fall Campaign last week announcing a fundraising goal of $500,000 to fund it’s 24 partner agencies. Executive Director Jenny Wilson also announced that the Healthcare Division goal has increased this year to $40,000.

Wilson explains, “last year the healthcare division raised $28,262.42 with most of that coming from Paris Regional. We are so incredibly thankful for their support and their involvement in our campaign! This year we are hoping to expand the campaign to include the new ER’s in town, home health and hospice, and the assisted living facilities.”

The UWLC Campaign Healthcare Division Co-Chairs include Erin Barnes and James Hall, Paris Regional; Corey Fagan and Jenci Garcia, Quality Care ER and Kristi Head, HWH.

Corey Fagan, Administrator, Nursing Director at Quality Care ER said, “We (Quality Care ER) are excited to partner up with all of the other healthcare providers in this area to support the United Way. The agencies that receive United Way funds provide essential services to the citizens of our community and often rely on this money in order to function. We, as a healthcare community, are able to achieve more by working together and fully expect to surpass the goal that has been set before us!”

Wilson added, “We are looking forward to working with our Healthcare Partners on this campaign and will be recognizing all those who support the Campaign in a variety of ways including social media, logos on our website, announcements at our Report Out meetings, and signage at our offices and agencies.”