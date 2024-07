The United Way of Lamar County will conduct a Poverty Simulation on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 in Lewis Hall, behind Paris Regional Health. The event is free and open to the public, but all participants must register. The one-hour poverty simulation is an interactive experience highlighting poverty’s lived realities and human impact. To register as a participant or volunteer, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.