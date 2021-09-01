United Way Launches Fall Campaign To Raise $550,000 For Lamar County

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) started its Annual Fall Campaign on Sep 1, 2021, hoping to raise $550,000 by mid-November.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “Back in the spring, before the closing of Turner Industries which normally accounts for one-fifth of our total Campaign dollars and before the 4th surge of Covid-19, our Board of Directors decided for the first time in years to raise our Campaign Goal to $550,000. We are not backing down, and we are determined to reach this goal because we know that our partner agencies and those who use our services depend on our funding.”

Wilson explains, “We know to reach this higher goal; we will need the support of the community now more than ever before. But we also know how incredibly generous this community is!”

The United Way campaign depends on individual donors and small businesses and payroll deduction donations from workplace campaigns. The workplace campaigns are run entirely by volunteers that make up the “Campaign Cabinet.” This year’s Cabinet includes Randy Tuttle & Debra Burge (City of Paris); Jane Adams (County); Kandace Davidson (First Federal); Cindy Ringwald (Liberty National Bank); Greg Wilson (Lamar National Bank); Chance Abbott (Peoples Bank); Jennifer Ray & Jerrica Liggins (PISD); Angela Chadwick & Carla Coleman (NLISD); Lauren Teague & James Hall (PRMC); Laurie Redus (Campbells); Clint Cheatwood & Patrice Jordan (KC); Brenda Wells (Toyota); Jason Exum (RK Hall); Melissa Gordon (HWH); Kenneth Webb (PJC); and Mihir Pankaj (hotels).

Any business or company interested in running a workplace campaign can email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.

All donations will go to support the 20 partner agencies and the United Way’s programs. In 2021, UWLC distributed over $430,000 to its partners and allocated over $90,000 to internal programming, specifically rent and utility assistance and educational/youth programs.

To join this year’s Campaign, send donations to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461, or give online at www.lamarcountyuw.org. You can also help the United Way reach its goal by participating in their online Silent Auction on Sep 16 at charityauction. bid/UnitedWayLamarCounty.

Wilson added, “We know that most people want to help, to give back. Sometimes we don’t know-how. That’s where the United Way comes in, and we are here to make giving simple!”