United Way Of Lamar County And The North Texas Food Bank Partner To Offer No Cost Assistance Applying For Social Services

The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to bring the mobile SNAP truck to Paris todayfrom 9am until 4 pm in the parking lot at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue. Those needing assistance applying for social service programs such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP, Medicare Savings Program, and the Healthy Texas Women program can come inside the truck for free assistance filling out these applications. This free service will help people apply for the programs that can help families afford groceries, medical care, and other necessities.