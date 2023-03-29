United Way Of Lamar County And The North Texas Food Bank Partner To Offer No Cost Assistance Applying For Social Services

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to bring the mobile SNAP truck to Paris on Thursday, March 30th from 9am – 4pm. The truck will be set up in the parking lot at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue.

Those needing assistance applying for social service programs such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP, Medicare Savings Program and the Healthy Texas Women program can come inside the truck for FREE assistance filling out these applications.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County explains, “Often these social service programs that can help so many families living in poverty have very lengthy and complicated applications. This free service will help people apply for the programs that can truly help families afford groceries, medical care and other necessities.”

You can also apply from your phone at www.jotform.com/build/ 222566180977163