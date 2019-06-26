UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY ANNOUNCES 2020 FUNDING

This week the United Way of Lamar County announced the 2020 grant awards to 25 local partner agencies.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “I want to thank all the nonprofit agencies that applied for funding as well as our Board of Directors and everyone who served on the Citizen Review Panel. It is never an easy decision to allocate funds to each agency, especially when we have so many nonprofits in our community do such amazing work.”

Wilson adds, “at the United Way we know that this is the community’s money, and we have a fiduciary duty to be good stewards and keep the public trust. In addition to written grant applications and financial statements that the agencies must submit, our board members make an on-site visit with each agency and there is a in-depth interview with our Citizen Review Panel.”

The Fall Campaign will kick-off in September with Paris Regional CEO Steve Hyde as Campaign Chair. The Campaign goal is $500,000 to cover the 2020 allocations awarded this week.

The following Partner Agencies will receive funding from the United Way of Lamar County in 2020:

American Red Cross – $23,000

Ark-Tex COG (Paris Metro) – $25,000

Boys Scouts Circle Ten – $2,000

Boys & Girls Club – $66,500

Children’s Advocacy Center – $25,000

City Square Paris – $1,000

Downtown Food Pantry – $34,000

Dylan’s Drivers – $7500

ETCADA – $10,000

Habitat for Humanity – $18,500

Imagination Library – $5,000

The King’s Daughters – $43,000

Lamar County Child Welfare Board – $28,000

Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business & Industry – $10,300

LCHRC Meals on Wheels – $48,000

Lamar County Literacy Council – $8,500

New Hope Center – $60,000

RRV Down Syndrome Society – $30,000

RSVP – $5,000

SafeT – $20,000

The Salvation Army – $10,000

Texas Dream Center – $11,000

CASA for Kids – $3500

Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) – $1700

Children’s Center for Early Childhood Intervention – $3500

To make a donation to the United Way of Lamar County to help reach the goal of $500,000 to support these 25 local agencies – mail to P.O. Box 1, Paris TX 75461.

