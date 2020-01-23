United Way Of Lamar County Announces Additional Funding

The United Way of Lamar County announced additional funding in 2020 to four partner agencies who applied for an Emerging Needs Grant earlier this month.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson explained, “after surpassing our Campaign goal this past fall, we knew we were in the position to invest even more funds back into our community. Supporting our partner agencies and helping those in need in our community is always our number one priority and why we fundraise in the first place.”

The Emerging Needs Grant was open to all of the existing 24 partner agencies, who could each apply for up to $5000 in additional funds.

The Boys and Girls Club received a $4500 grant for the new afterschool program at Aaron Parker Elementary School. The New Hope Center received an additional $5000 for homelessness prevention (rental assistance). SafeT will receive $5000 for hotel stays in Lamar County. And the Paris Metro was granted $5000 for the Saturday Flex Service when it starts. The $19,500 in funding is in addition to the over $500,000 allocated to partner agencies and programs in 2020.