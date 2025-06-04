United Way Of Lamar County Announces Annual Summer Fan Drive

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced today that they are launching their Annual Summer Fan Drive.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson said, “Let’s help keep our neighbors cool this summer! We have many in our community that don’t have central air conditioning and this is an easy way to help others. We give out donated fans to anyone who needs them as we get fans donated.”

Donated fans can be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue, at any Lamar National Bank location or at East Texas Broadcasting 2810 Pine Mill Rd.

For more information call the UWLC office at 903-784-6642.