ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Sandlin Header 2024
ETB Hiring Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

United Way Of Lamar County Announces Annual Summer Fan Drive

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced today that they are launching their Annual Summer Fan Drive.
UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson said, “Let’s help keep our neighbors cool this summer! We have many in our community that don’t have central air conditioning and this is an easy way to help others. We give out donated fans to anyone who needs them as we get fans donated.”
Donated fans can be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue, at any Lamar National Bank location or at East Texas Broadcasting 2810 Pine Mill Rd.
For more information call the UWLC office at 903-784-6642.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved