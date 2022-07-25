United Way Of Lamar County Announces Funding For Partner Agencies

PARIS, Texas — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced funding to its partner agencies today. All agencies applying for funding must submit written grant applications, have site visits, and participate in a Citizen Review Panel interview. This panel is composed of both United Way Board members and community members.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We are very excited that we were able to grant the funding requests to 16 of the 18 agencies in full. The work that all the partner agencies do is vital to the strength and success of our community. We are also excited that we added two new agencies this year, HomeStay and the Paris Community Theatre.”

Wilson added, “I would also like to thank everyone who served on the Citizen Review Panel this year. Their commitment and dedication to vetting all applicants were awesome. Panel members included Tish Holleman, Julia Trigg Crawford, Kristi Head, Katie Briggle, Clint Cheatwood, Amanda Green, Kandace Davidson, Shelley Landers, Laurie Redus, and Swati Prakash.”

All funding for 2023 is contingent upon the success of this Fall’s United Way Campaign, which kicks off at the Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, August 24 at 9:00 am at the Love Civic Center. Tickets or tables can be purchased by emailing jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.

UWLC Partner Agencies receiving funding in 2023 will include The King’s Daughters ($45,000); American Red Cross ($20,000); The Salvation Army ($30,000 contingent on reopening of Emergency Shelter); Boys and Girls Club ($75,440); Boy Scouts ($3000); Lamar County Child Welfare Board ($21,000); RSVP ($5000); Lamar County Literacy Council ($10,000); Children’s Advocacy Center ($30,000); RRV Down Syndrome Society REACH Center ($40,000); Imagination Library ($10,000); Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity ($20,000); Paris Metro ($1020); Downtown Food Pantry ($38,000); CASA for Kids ($27,000); Tailored Rides ($10,000); PCT Children’s Theatre ($15,000) and HomeStay ($1000).

In addition to funding Partner Agencies, the United Way of Lamar County also funds its internal programming. That includes over $150,000 annually to rent and utility assistance as well as educational and youth programs such as Kids Marathon, Texas Scholars, and Read to the Future, mini food pantries, and mini children’s libraries throughout the county.

To donate to the United Way of Lamar County, visit lamarcountyuw.org or mail donations to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.