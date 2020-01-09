United Way Of Lamar County Announces New Board Members

(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County has announced the addition of three new members to the Board of Directors. Joining the United Way Board in February are Mr. Jason Exum, Dr. Amanda Green and Mr. Andy Cobb.

Jason Exum

Jason Exum was born and raised in Paris. He graduated from Paris High School and from Texas A&M–College Station and is employed by R.K. Hall. He is married to Clarisa and has a stepson Gunner. Mr. Exum was the co-chair of the Industry Division for the United Way Campaign this past fall and also serves on the Boys and Girls Club Board.

Amanda Green

Dr. Amanda Green is an Internal Medicine physician who has worked as a hospitalist for the last 11 years at Paris Regional Medical Center. She has recently served as the Chief of Staff and currently serves as the Physician Advisor at PRMC. In addition, she has been the Medical Director of the Paris Lamar County Medical District for the last 12 years, where she has the opportunity to care for patients in the Paris community and to advance public health projects. She has also been the Medical Director at the Paris Rural Health Clinic for the last six years and has an interest in promoting public health and in addressing the challenges present in our rural community. She has two children in Paris ISD and is active on the Parent Teacher Organizations, as well as with the School Health Advisory Committee.

Andy Cobb

Mr. Andy Cobb is a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. He and his wife Jill, are both from Paris. They have been married for 30 years and have two daughters. Mr. Cobb is active in the Paris community, serving in Rotary, Kiwanis, and Leadership Lamar County.