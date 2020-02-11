" /> United Way Of Lamar County Annual Meeting Feb 19 – EastTexasRadio.com
United Way Of Lamar County Annual Meeting Feb 19

6 hours ago

The United Way of Lamar County will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, February 19, at noon in the Paris Junior College Ballroom and one of the highlights, the presentation of its Lifetime Community Leadership Award to Joan Mathis. She’s a longtime Paris Junior College English instructor, has served Lamar County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Habitat for Humanity, and the Paris Education Foundation among many other leadership positions. Tickets are $20 per person or a table of ten is $200.

