The United Way of Lamar County has created a Support Group for parents and caregivers of children with autism. The group meets every third Thursday of the month at noon at the United Way office at 2340 Lamar Avenue. The UWLC Program Coordinator, Laura Smith, who has two autistic children, facilitates the support group. The June meeting is this Thursday, June 15, at noon. For more information, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642.