United Way Of Lamar County Breakfast

The United Way of Lamar County will hold its Annual Breakfast Meeting Wednesday, Aug 16, at 9:00 am at the Love Civic Center. They will recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers who ran those internal campaigns. In addition, they will name the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year. Former Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award. The cost is $20. To reserve tickets, call Jenny at 903-784-6642.