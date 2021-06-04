United Way of Lamar County Builds Little Libraries Thanks To A Grant From Atmos Energy

Early this year, Atmos Energy gave a $3000 grant to the United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) for the construction of “little free libraries” for childrens’ books. Currently, three little libraries have been built by the Paris Kiwanis and are in place at Justiss & Crockett Elementary School in Paris and at the Aaron Parker Elementary School in Powderly.

A “little free library” is a free book-sharing box where anyone can take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one.

Plans for more children’s little free libraries are in the works, and the United Way hopes to have them installed in Roxton, Blossom and Detroit in the near future.

In addition to the little free libraries to encourage and promote children’s literacy, the United Way of Lamar County is also launching a summer reading program called “Scavenger Hunting for Books” for kids in preschool through 6th grade. The kick-off for this program will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 9am at Bywaters Park.