United Way of Lamar County Expands Educational Programming

The United Way of Lamar County’s Board of Directors voted to acquire all programming previously managed by its longtime partner agency, the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry (LCCEBI).

These programs include the Kids Marathon, Texas Scholar, Reading to the Future, Valedictorian/Salutatorian Awards program, the Leap Expo and the Careers for the Future program. The current LCCEBI program coordinator Sabrina Rosson will join the United Way staff as the Educational Programming Coordinator. Ms. Rosson will run these programs as well as the United Way’s scholarship program, the new children’s mini libraries, and the Getting Ahead financial literacy classes.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County commented “We are so excited to add Sabrina to our staff and assume responsibility for these wonderful programs created by LCCEBI that benefit students throughout the county.”

Wilson adds, “It is our hope to fund these programs with grants; however, if any one is interested in sponsoring one or more of these programs please contact our office.”