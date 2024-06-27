Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
United Way of Lamar County Fan Drive Continues

United Way of Lamar County

In the midst of the current heat wave, the United Way of Lamar County is holding their annual Summer Fan Drive to help those who don’t have air conditioning. New fans can be donated at the United Way of Lamar County office, at 2340 Lamar Avenue or at any Lamar National Bank branch. Those in need of a fan can call the office at 903-784-6642. Donated fans will be given out on a first come first serve basis. The Fan Drive will last throughout the summer months.

