United Way Of Lamar County Fan Drive Continues

The United Way of Lamar County’s Annual Summer Fan Drive is underway to help those in Lamar County who don’t have air conditioning. You can donate new fans at the United Way of Lamar County office, 2340 Lamar Avenue, or any Lamar National Bank branch. Businesses interested in being drop-off locations can contact Executive Director Jenny Wilson at jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org. Those in need can call the office at 903-784-6642 to request a fan. United Way will give out donated fans on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Fan Drive will last throughout the summer months.