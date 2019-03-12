United Way of Lamar County Fighting For EDUCATION

All graduating Lamar County high school seniors attending a two or four year college in the fall are invited to apply for a United Way of Lamar County $500 college scholarship.

Eligible graduating seniors must also have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Each applicant must submit a written essay (500 words) that describes how the United Way of Lamar County or one of their Partner Agencies has made an impact on their life. (Complete list of partner agencies available at www.lamarcountyuw.org