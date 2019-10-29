United Way of Lamar County Food Truck Wars This Friday

The United Way of Lamar County will hold its 3rd Annual Food Truck Wars this Friday from 11am-7pm at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Collegiate Drive. Two-time United Way Food Truck of the Year winner Burgerland will be returning to the event. Other food trucks participating this year includes Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen, the Golden Oinker, the Chocolate Kettle, Taco City and Country Belle Pies. The annual Food Truck Wars is part of the United Way of Lamar County’s Fall Campaign to raise $500,000 to fund 25 local nonprofit partner agencies. Over 80% of that goal has been raised so far in the Campaign.