The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring another free lunch and learn on Friday November 4 at 11am to address caring for aging parents or spouses that are dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It will be held at the CF Paris Church at 3410 North Main. Space is limited, so please rsvp by calling 800-272-3900 to register. Speakers include Ruth Brown with the Alzheimer’s Association and attorney Dan Gibbons.