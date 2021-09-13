United Way of Lamar County Holding Silent Online Auction To Help Reach Goal

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) is holding an Online Silent Auction this week at charityauction.bid/ UnitedWayLamarCounty.

Bidding starts on Wednesday, September 15th at 12am and ends on Thursday, September 16th at 9pm. Over 70 items have been donated from local businesses and individuals to help the United Way reach its annual campaign goal.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson states, “We are so grateful to everyone who has donated items to this year’s online auction. We have really incredible items to bid on including Dalla Cowboy and Texas Rangers tickets, steak dinners, a crawfish boil, event rental of the Vault, a two night stay at a historic downtown loft, hand painted and custom items, gift certificates from local restaurants, baskets from local retailers, golf packages, and much, much more!”

Wilson adds, “I especially want to thank the Auction Committee that solicited all these donations including Brenda Wells, Melissa Gordon, Monica Clement and Lindsey Severson. We could not have put this together without their help, and now we need everyone to register on the site and place their bids this Wednesday and Thursday!”

To view the catalog of auction items visit charityauction.bid/ UnitedWayLamarCounty

For more information on the United Way of Lamar County, its partner agencies, and how to donate or volunteer with the Fall Campaign call 903-784-6642