United Way Of Lamar County Holds Kick-Off And Training For Annual Read To The Future Program

PARIS, Texas — The United Way of Lamar County will hold a kick-off and training for their yearly Read to the Future program on Thursday, September 7, at 4:00 pm in the Community Room at the Paris Public Library.

Read to the Future places volunteers in every second-grade classroom in Lamar County. Volunteers read to their class every week. Being part of a team is also possible, where you read just once or twice a month to the class.

Those interested in learning more can attend the meeting or email Sabrina Rosson, the United Way of Lamar County’s Educational Program Coordinator, at srossonuwlc@gmail.com.