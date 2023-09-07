Hess Lawn Mower Header
United Way Of Lamar County Holds Kick-Off And Training For Annual Read To The Future Program

UWLC Board Member and Read to the Future Volunteer Melissa Gordon with her 2nd grade class at Blossom Elementary

 

PARIS, Texas — The United Way of Lamar County will hold a kick-off and training for their yearly Read to the Future program on Thursday, September 7, at 4:00 pm in the Community Room at the Paris Public Library.

Read to the Future places volunteers in every second-grade classroom in Lamar County. Volunteers read to their class every week. Being part of a team is also possible, where you read just once or twice a month to the class.

Those interested in learning more can attend the meeting or email Sabrina Rosson, the United Way of Lamar County’s Educational Program Coordinator, at srossonuwlc@gmail.com.

