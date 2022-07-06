United Way of Lamar County Hosting Free Community Health Fair

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County will be holding its first FREE Community Health Fair on Tuesday, July 12th at the Love Civic Center from 9am- 4pm. In addition to over 30 vendors, speakers, live demonstrations, and free screenings, there will be a free hot dog lunch from 11am-1pm and door prizes given away every hour.

United Way Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We are so excited to be hosting this free health fair for our community and we hope everyone will come out! I also want to thank all the healthcare providers and vendors who have been planning this with us for their support.”

Vendors will be offering the following services: Blood Pressure Screening & Blood Pressure Logs, Glucose Screening, HIV/HEP-C Testing, Weight and BMI Screening, Trauma Injury prevention, Information on Stroke & Chest Pain, Child Passenger Safety Program & Car Seats, Safe Sleep Education, Nutrition Information, Information on Hospice & Grant Support, Information on Home Health, Senior Living Assistance, Veteran Services, Information on contraception, breastfeeding and other gynecology topics, Information on Volunteer Opportunities and the health benefits of volunteering, Eligibility Information for Area Agency on Aging services, Elder Law – Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts, Education and Enrollment into a Health Plan for the STAR Programs (Medicaid), Health Insurance Information and Medicare Supplement, Tanita Body Composition Analyzer, Flu and Covid Vaccinations, Senior Service, Safe Driving, Drug & Alcohol Abuse Treatment and Mental Health First Aid

Speakers on Tuesday will include Wesley Smith, Ending Well (10am) ; Mindy Ramirez & Katie Stone, Advance directives, powers of attorney, & other long term estate planning (10:30am); Ruth Brown, 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s (11am);Annete Cooke, Dietician (11:30am); Dr. Allison Ward-Moore, Breastfeeding (2pm); Dr. Allison Ward-Moore, Menopause (2:30pm) and Avery Drennen, PT, Pelvic Health Physical Therapy (3pm)

Vendors include Healthcare Express, Elara Caring, Summit Hospice, Daniel Jenkins Foundation, Paris Regional Medical Center, Visiting Angels, On Call Home Health & Hospice, Dogwood Gynecology, Red River Valley RSVP, Signature Health Care, AmCare Clinic, Embark Care, Ross & Shoalmire, PLLC, TX Health Steps/ STAR PROGRAMS, Health 4U, Copeland Insurance Group, Paris Care Clinic/ Special Health Resources, Cypress Basin Hospice, Tapia Wellness and Research, Lakes Regional Community Center, The Salvation Army, Alzheimer’s Association, Plank Insurance Advisors, Paris Regional Medical Center Senior Services, Signature Home Health, Waterford Hospice, Signature Companion Care, Paris Lamar County Health District, TxDOT, Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging, Texas Department State Health Services, and Brazos Valley Incident Prevention Coalition.

For more information call the United Way of Lamar County offices at 903-784-6642.