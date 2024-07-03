United Way of Lamar County Hosting Poverty Simulation

The United Way of Lamar County is hosting a Poverty Simulation on Wednesday, July 10, at 1:00 pm in Lewis Hall, located behind Paris Regional Health. The event is free and open to the public, but all participants must register. The One-and-a-half hour Poverty Simulation is an eye-opening and interactive experience that vividly portrays poverty’s realities and human impact. To register as a participant or as a volunteer, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.