United Way Of Lamar County Hosts Poverty Simulation

 

 

 

(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County is hosting a Poverty Simulation on Wednesday, July 10th at 1pm in Lewis Hall, located behind Paris Regional Health.  The event is free and open to the public, but all participants must register.

The 1 ½ hour Poverty Simulation is an interactive experience that highlights the lived realities and human impact of poverty.  Executive Director Jenny Wilson states, “Participants will deepen their understanding of the challenges those living in poverty face.  When we have insight into the chaos and crisis that poverty can create, we can have not just more empathy, but tailor our behavior and our speech and our approaches to achieve better outcomes.”

More than 40% of US households struggle to afford essential needs, pushing them to make difficult decisions and take significant risks every day. Participants in the Poverty Simulation will experience this as they try to navigate transportation costs, childcare, rent, utilities, groceries and unexpected expenses all on a limited income.

To register as a participant or as a volunteer, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.  Anyone 16 and older can participate, but volunteers need to have gone through the poverty simulation before.

