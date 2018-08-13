UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY KICKS OFF FALL CAMPAIGN SEPTEMBER 7TH

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) will launch its Fall Campaign on Friday, September 7, 2018 with a Kick-Off Rally at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club at 9am that morning. This event is free and open to the public.

This is the 75th Anniversary of an annual campaign to raise funds for nonprofits serving Lamar County. Last year’s goal of $500,000 was reached and 100% of that was allocated to 23 partner agencies. The goal for this year’s campaign is also $500,000 which again has been completely allocated to 24 partner agencies to be distributed in 2019.

Executive Director of the UWLC Jenny Wilson states, “The best way to help everyone in our community is by giving a donation to the United Way. No one person, and no one agency can solve all of the community’s toughest challenges, but all together we can make a huge difference.”

“TOGETHER” is the theme of this year’s campaign. The 2019 Campaign Chair is Angela Chadwick. The division chairs include: Brenda Wells (Commercial Division); Bob Hundley and Tommy Moore (Government Division); Erin Barnes, James Hall, Kristi Head and Jenci Garcia (Healthcare Division); Greg Wilson (Industry Division); Kenneth Webb, Carla Coleman, Denise Kornegay, Kelly Pickle, Tommy Chalaire (School Division).

To hold a workplace campaign, call Jenny Wilson at 903-784-6642. To make an individual pledge or donation mail to: P.O. Box 1, Paris, TX 75461 or drop off at the United Way office at 2340 Lamar Avenue

For more information or a complete list of the funded partner agencies, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org

The United Way of Lamar County fights for the health, education and financial stability for every person in Lamar County.