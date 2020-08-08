United Way of Lamar County Kicks Off Fall Campaign with Virtual 5k

Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “Since this year’s Campaign will be under social distancing guidelines, we encourage everyone to join us for a Virtual 5k to kick off our Fall Campaign. We are asking for a donation instead of a registration fee. Maybe $20.20 to commemorate the year of 2020 or how about $19.00 for Covid-19? The amount is up to you, but all donations will go towards the United Way of Lamar County’s Fall Campaign goal of $500,000 to fund our 22 partner agencies in 2021.”

Wilson explains, “Runners and walkers alike can participate in this virtual event any day between September 1st and September 14th. We would love to see walkers and runners design their own Live United t-shirts, race bibs and even medals and post their results on social media and share their photos with us.”