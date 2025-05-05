United Way of Lamar County Kids Marathon Finale Rescheduled To Thursday Due To Weather

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County announced today that due to the threat of strong thunderstorms forecasted for Tuesday, May 6th the Kids Marathon Finale has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 8th.

The Finale will still be at the Trail de Paris (Love Civic Center entrance) from 4:30pm-6:30pm. Kids will turn in their running log and run the last mile of their marathon on the trail. As they cross the finish line, they will receive their medals.

The United Way of Lamar County would like to thank the 2025 Kids Marathon sponsors Farmer’s Bank, Lamar National Bank, Quality Care ER, Oncor, Paris Regional Health and Brookshire’s. And a special thank you to Credit Union of Texas for bringing their food truck!

For more information on the Kids Marathon or any of the United Way of Lamar County’s programs, call 903-784-6642.