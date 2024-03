Because of weather, the United Way of Lamar County’s KIDS MARATHON KICK-OFF HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 19TH AT 5PM. Kick-Off will still be at the Trail de Paris, Love Civic Center entrance. Participants will receive a free t-shirt and their running log and run the first mile together. The finale is still Thursday, May 9th from 4pm-6pm. Kids can register on Eventbrite, by emailing srossonuwlc@gmail.com or at the Kick-Off. For more information, call 903-784-6642.