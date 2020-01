United Way of Lamar County and the Kiwanis Club present a Poverty Simulation event at the Paris Junior College Ballroom from 8:00 am until 10:00 am on Friday, January 31. The event allows you to experience what it is like to live in a typical low-income family trying to make ends meet from month to month. This is designed to help develop a better understanding of the issues facing those living in poverty. RSVP to participate at jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org. Breakfast will be provided.