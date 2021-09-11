United Way of Lamar County Online Auction September 15, 16

The United Way of Lamar County is hosting a silent-online auction Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Over 70 items have been donated for an amazing online silent auction!

Be sure to register and see all the items at

charityauction.bid/ UnitedWayLamarCounty

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY

Auction items include Dallas Cowboy and Texas Rangers tickets, downtown Paris loft and event rentals, hand-painted custom art, gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, custom baskets, steak dinners, crawfish boils and much, much more!