Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

United Way of Lamar County Online Auction September 15, 16

The United Way of Lamar County is hosting a silent-online auction Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Over 70 items have been donated for an amazing online silent auction!

Be sure to register and see all the items at

charityauction.bid/UnitedWayLamarCounty

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY

Auction items include Dallas Cowboy and Texas Rangers tickets, downtown Paris loft and event rentals, hand-painted custom art, gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, custom baskets, steak dinners, crawfish boils and much, much more!

Local Art

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     