UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY PRESENTS CHECK TO SALVATION ARMY MOVING ONE STEP CLOSER TO RE-OPENING OF EMERGENCY SHELTER

The United Way of Lamar County presented a $5800 check to The Salvation Army of Paris Wednesday for the installation of the fire alarm system.

Adding a new sprinkler system and the accompanying fire alarm system and permit, was one of the necessary steps towards the reopening of the Salvation Army’s Emergency Homeless Shelter which closed in 2017.

Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County Jenny Wilson stated, “We originally pledged this donation back in 2020 before Covid-19 slowed down everything. But we are thrilled that the sprinkler system and fire alarm system are finally complete, and we are hopeful that the Emergency Shelter will re-open in the near future.”

The Salvation Army needs to secure the necessary funding and staff in order to re-open. The United Way of Lamar County pledged $30,000 for the shelter during last year’s fall campaign, contingent upon opening.

For more information on the United Way of Lamar County and their partner agencies, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.

Photo attached: