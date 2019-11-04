United Way of Lamar County Real Winner With Food Truck Wars

If you ever make it to Portland, OR, a downtown must is the city’s food court. Paris had a touch of what that is like this past weekend, and locals turned out to take in the third United Way’s Food Truck Wars. Most of the vendors in food trucks were touting it a huge success. The vendors donate a part of their take to the United Way. That is usually under $3,000 on average, the last two years. United Way’s goal is a half-million this year, and reportedly, they like 15% of that meeting their target.