United Way Of Lamar County Says Its Critical For Local Residents To Complete The US Census

The 2020 Census is critical. A complete and accurate count will help shape your community’s future and inform how federal funding distributes hundreds of billions of dollars for essential programs and services in health care, emergency and disaster response, education, and infrastructure.

Use the Response Rate Map to see what percentage of households in your community have responded. There are many things you can do to encourage your community to answer today. The U.S. Census Bureau is asking everyone to join the 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge. It is a challenge to every city, town, and state to increase local response rates and engage in friendly competition against other communities.

Can your community beat its 2010 Census response rate? How much higher can your community go?

Motivate your community and inform everyone of why it’s essential to respond to the 2020 Census and urge them to respond as soon as possible online, by phone, or by mail. Use the Response Rate Challenge toolkit and Response Rate Challenge mini-guide to get ideas for fun incentives you can use to promote your Response Rate Challenge.

SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response DELTA COUNTY 51.6% 57.2% Cooper 55.7% 63.6%

Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response

FRANKLIN COUNTY 44.1% 51.7% Mt. Vernon 46.9% 50.7%

SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response HOPKINS COUNTY 57.5% 66.6% Como: 35.9% 63.9% Cumby: 41.1% 40.5% Tira: 62.1% 68.5% Sulphur Springs: 59.1% 70.9%

City Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response

LAMAR COUNTY 56.2% 63.7% Blossom: 51.5% 68.8% Paris: 55.3% 65.2% Reno: 71.2% N/A Roxton 33.4% 59.5% Toco: 50.0% 70.4% Sun Valley: 24.6% 47.8%

SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY City Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response RAINS COUNTY 47.4% 54.8% East Tawkoni 53.8% 60.3% Emory: 48.9% 51.3% Point: 46.6% 65.5%

City Self- Response To-Date 2010 Final Self- Response

RED RIVER COUNTY 47.6% 55.9% Annona: 30.8% 58.5% Avery: 47.7% 47.7% Bogata : 48.8% 59.7% Clarksville: 45.1% 56.9% Deport: 45.7% 59.5% Detroit: 43.1% 61.6%