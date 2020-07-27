United Way Of Lamar County Says Its Critical For Local Residents To Complete The US Census

The 2020 Census is critical. A complete and accurate count will help shape your community’s future and inform how federal funding distributes hundreds of billions of dollars for essential programs and services in health care, emergency and disaster response, education, and infrastructure.
Use the Response Rate Map to see what percentage of households in your community have responded. There are many things you can do to encourage your community to answer today. The U.S. Census Bureau is asking everyone to join the 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge. It is a challenge to every city, town, and state to increase local response rates and engage in friendly competition against other communities.
Can your community beat its 2010 Census response rate? How much higher can your community go?
Motivate your community and inform everyone of why it’s essential to respond to the 2020 Census and urge them to respond as soon as possible online, by phone, or by mail. Use the Response Rate Challenge toolkit and Response Rate Challenge mini-guide to get ideas for fun incentives you can use to promote your Response Rate Challenge.
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|DELTA COUNTY
|51.6%
|57.2%
|Cooper
|55.7%
|63.6%
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|FRANKLIN COUNTY
|44.1%
|51.7%
|Mt. Vernon
|46.9%
|50.7%
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
|
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|HOPKINS COUNTY
|57.5%
|66.6%
|
|Como:
|35.9%
|63.9%
|Cumby:
|41.1%
|40.5%
|Tira:
|62.1%
|68.5%
|Sulphur Springs:
|59.1%
|70.9%
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
|City
|
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|LAMAR COUNTY
|56.2%
|63.7%
|
|Blossom:
|51.5%
|68.8%
|Paris:
|55.3%
|65.2%
|Reno:
|71.2%
|N/A
|Roxton
|33.4%
|59.5%
|Toco:
|50.0%
|70.4%
|Sun Valley:
|24.6%
|47.8%
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
|City
|
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|RAINS COUNTY
|47.4%
|54.8%
|East Tawkoni
|53.8%
|60.3%
|Emory:
|48.9%
|51.3%
|Point:
|46.6%
|65.5%
|SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
|City
|Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|RED RIVER COUNTY
|47.6%
|55.9%
|Annona:
|30.8%
|58.5%
|Avery:
|47.7%
|47.7%
|Bogata :
|48.8%
|59.7%
|Clarksville:
|45.1%
|56.9%
|Deport:
|45.7%
|59.5%
|Detroit:
|43.1%
|61.6%
SELF-RESPONSE RATE by CITY
|City
|
Self- Response To-Date
|2010 Final Self- Response
|WOOD COUNTY
|54.2%
|60.2%
|Alba:
|47.4%
|69.1%
|Hawkins:
|44.9%
|59.4%
|Mineola:
|61.3%
|70.1%
|Quitman:
|59.0%
|70.4%
|Winnsboro:
|59.5%
|70.4%
|Yantis:
|45.0%