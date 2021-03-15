United Way of Lamar County Scholarships

For the fourth year, the United Way of Lamar County will be offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Lamar County. The scholarship program was started in 2018 for seniors planning on attending a two or four-year College or university, and last year they offered a CTE scholarship. A new scholarship has been added for first generation college students. The $500 scholarships will be available again this year. Applications for both scholarships are due by May 1 and are available at www.lamarcountyuw.org or you can email srossonuwlc@gmail.com.