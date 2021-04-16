United Way of Lamar County Scholarships

For the fourth year, the United Way of Lamar County will be offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Lamar County. The scholarship program was started in 2018 for seniors planning on attending a two or four-year College or university, and last year they offered a CTE scholarship. Both $500 scholarships will be available again this year.
The Career and Technical Education (CTE) scholarship is designed for graduating Lamar County seniors who are enrolling in CTE eligible programs in the fall of 2021. In addition to being a Lamar County resident, eligible applicants must be enrolled in a CTE program such as Welding, Electrical/ Mechanical, Heating & AC, Nursing or Automotive.
The eligibility requirements for the college scholarship requires a GPA of 3.0 or higher, must be entering a two or four year college program in the fall of 2021, and be a graduating senior from a Lamar County high school. Applicants must also submit an essay on how they benefited from the United Way of Lamar County or one of its 22 partner agencies.
Applications for both scholarships are due by May 1 and are available at www.lamarcountyuw.org or you can email srossonuwlc@gmail.com
If you are interested in setting up a memorial or honorarium scholarship that would be open to all Lamar County students, the United Way of Lamar County can manage that scholarship for you.