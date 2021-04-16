United Way of Lamar County Scholarships

If you are interested in setting up a memorial or honorarium scholarship that would be open to all Lamar County students, the United Way of Lamar County can manage that scholarship for you. Applications for both scholarships are due by May 1 and are available at www.lamarcountyuw.org or you can email srossonuwlc@gmail.com

The eligibility requirements for the college scholarship requires a GPA of 3.0 or higher, must be entering a two or four year college program in the fall of 2021, and be a graduating senior from a Lamar County high school. Applicants must also submit an essay on how they benefited from the United Way of Lamar County or one of its 22 partner agencies.