United Way Of Lamar County Stars COVID 19 Crisis Fund

The United Way of Lamar County announced Monday they have created a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson explains, “Local United Ways across the country are creating crisis funds to help alleviate the financial burdens that are coming to all of our communities due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We knew we had to respond as well. With the creation of this Crisis Fund, we hopefully will be able to help those families struggling to pay their bills during this time of economic uncertainty. How much we can help will depend on how much people donate. Just like during our campaign, we know that when we unite many donations of just a few dollars, the end result can be quite impactful.”

To donate to the United Way of Lamar County COVID-19 Crisis Fund you can go visit their go fund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/ f/united-way-of-lamar-county- crisis-fund or donate on their website at www.lamarcountyuw.org or mail-in donations to PO Box 1, Paris, Texas 75461.

The United Way of Lamar County has been a trusted source of generating and distributing resources to those in need in our community since 1943. For more information call 903-784-6642.