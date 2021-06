Kick-Off Event!

Summer Reading “Scavenger Hunting Books” program for kids Pre-K through 6th grade kicks-off at Bywaters Park on Saturday, June 5th at 9am. Free books, scavenger hunt, and goody bags.

Come to the Kick-Off to learn more!

All summer long as kids hunt for the books to read listed in the Scavenger Hunt and complete their reading logs, they will win great prizes!