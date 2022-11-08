United Way Of Lamar County To Assist Tornado Victims

The United Way of Lamar County is opening a Tornado Response Fund to help local families affected by the tornado. If you would like to donate to this fund, please mail your donation to P.O. Box 1 Paris, Texas 75461, or online at lamarcountyuw.org. Please mark checks with “tornado fund” For those who need to move into a rental, the United Way of Lamar County will assist with the deposit and first month’s rent. They are also hoping to offer financial assistance to those who need it. Unfortunately, donations of clothing, etc., are not being accepted now.