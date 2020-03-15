United Way Of Lamar County To Close Free Tax Preparation Site

The United Way of Lamar County announced they would be closing their VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson explained, “out of an abundance of caution for our volunteers, clients and the community, we are having to at least temporarily close our free tax preparation site. We sincerely apologize to all who were planning to still have their taxes prepared by our volunteers, but we feel this is the best course of action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

According to Public Health guidelines, the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus is by “social distancing” or reducing the number of people in close contact. Many VITA sites across the nation are now currently closed.

Wilson added, “We encourage taxpayers who still need help with their taxes to visit www.myfreetaxes.com. If we are able to re-open before the end of tax season, we will notify the public.”