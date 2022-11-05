United Way Of Lamar County Tornado Relief

The United Way of Lamar County has opened a Torando Response Fund to help families affected by the tornado. If you would like to donate to this fund, please mail a donation to P.O. Box 1, Paris, Texas 75461, or online at www.Lamarcountyuw.org. Please mark checks with “tornado fund” and we will assume all donations coming through the website are for the tornado victims. For those who need to move into a rental, we will assist with the deposit and the first month’s rent. We are also hoping to offer financial assistance to those who need it. Please remember not to start collecting large donations of clothing, etc