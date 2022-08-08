UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY’S ANNUAL BREAKFAST MEETING AUGUST 24TH

. (PARIS, Texas ) — The United Way of Lamar County’s (UWLC) Annual Breakfast Meeting is set for Wednesday, August 24th at 9am at the Love Civic Center. Breakfast will be catered by Hole in the Wall and tickets/tables are available for purchase by emailing jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org

This year’s recipient of the UWLC Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award will be presented to the Bawcum Family for their outstanding service and philanthropy to Lamar County. Past recipients of this award include Dr. Joan Mathis, Robert High, Derrald Bulls, Philip Cecil and Pat Cochran.

The Annual Meeting also recognizes last fall’s outstanding workplace campaigns that help the United Way surpass it’s campaign goal of $550,000. These include RK Hall Construction, Campbell Soup, HWH, Paris Regional Medical Center, First Federal Community Bank, Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank, Paris ISD, Turner Industries, Kimberly-Clark, North Lamar ISD, Bahena Construction, City of Paris, Lamar County, Toyota of Paris, Peoples Bank, Quality Care ER, Load Trail, and Paris Junior College.

The volunteers who ran these workplace campaigns will also be honored. These include Randy Tuttle, Jane Adams, Kandace Davidson, Cindy Ringwald, Lauren Wilson, Chance Abbott, Jennifer Ray, Jerrica Ligins, Angela Chadwick, Carla Coleman, Lauren Teague, James Hall, Laurie Redus, Clint Cheatwood, Brenda Wells, Jason Exum, Melissa Gordon, Trey Glascock, and Kenneth Webb.

In addition, the United Way will announce the Partner Agency Volunteer of the Year and kick-off the Fall Campaign which officially begins September 1st. This year’s goal is $575,000.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson explains, “The Annual Breakfast Meeting is the highlight of the year for us when we can celebrate the success of last year’s campaign with all of the businesses, organizations and donors that so generously support us as well as the partner agencies who benefit from these donations.”

Wilson adds, “We are especially excited this year to honor the Bawcum family for their contributions to our community. This is the first time we have given the Lifetime Community Service award to a family, and as always we are hoping that their story will inspire others to focus on giving back to our community.”