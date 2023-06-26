United Way Offering Tax Assistance This Week

The United Way of Lamar County will host an IRS Community Assistance Center tomorrow through Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day at the UWLC office at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 250-5324. Services offered include tax law assistance, account assistance, payment arrangements, and order of transcripts and forms, but IRS tax returns will not be processed. Bring an official ID, letters or notices from the IRS, and other relevant documents.