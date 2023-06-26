Header- Mark Patrick
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header

United Way Offering Tax Assistance This Week

The United Way of Lamar County will host an IRS Community Assistance Center tomorrow through Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day at the UWLC office at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 250-5324. Services offered include tax law assistance, account assistance, payment arrangements, and order of transcripts and forms, but IRS tax returns will not be processed. Bring an official ID, letters or notices from the IRS, and other relevant documents.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     