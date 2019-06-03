United Way’s Citizen Review Panel To Hear From Agencies Requesting Community Funding

The United Way’s Citizen Review Panel will hear from nonprofit agencies requesting funding this week (June 5-7) at the Hampton Inn. Twenty-seven agencies submitted applications and the total amount requested for 2020 funding is $754,944.49.

This year’s ten-member volunteer panel consists of United Way Board Members Angela Chadwick (President), Neta Painter (VP), Don Dickerson (Treasurer), Corey Fagan, Kandace Davidson and Kelly Moss. Community members are Glee Emmite, Stephen Gerrald, Courtney Eudy and Carla Coleman.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County, stated “we are so very thankful to the members of our Citizen Review Panel who for three days will interview all the agencies requesting funding. This year is especially tough since we have $500,000 to allocate and the panel members will have to make some difficult funding decisions.”

Wilson adds, “I also want to thank our Board Member Mihir Pankaj for letting us use the Hampton Inn. We greatly appreciate his generosity!”

The United Way’s Fall Campaign will kick-off on Friday, September 6th with a goal of raising at least $500,000 to cover these funding requests.