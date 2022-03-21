United Way’s Kids Marathon Kicks Off On Tuesday

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon kicks off on Tuesday, March 22 at 5:15 pm at the Trail de Paris, Love Civic Center entrance.

Before the start of the marathon, Lindsey Jones will lead the kids in a warm-up. Then, all kids will run the first mile of the marathon together with Gary Beavers carrying the torch. PJC cheerleaders and Pyro the Dragon will be on hand to cheer the runners on, and the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers will be volunteering along the race route to monitor the runners.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and a running log and return on May 17 to run the last mile together at the grand finale. As the runners cross the finish line, they will receive their medals.

Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County, Jenny Wilson, stated “We are so excited to see the kids come out and participate in our Kids Marathon! It is a great way for the whole family to get active and get healthy. We appreciate all of our volunteers and want to thank all of our sponsors!”

This year’s sponsors include Brookshire’s, Quality Care ER, Paris Regional Medical Center, ONCOR, Lamar National Bank, and Pickle Printing.

Registration is free for all kids K- sixth-grade and can they can do it at the kickoff, or you can pre-register at